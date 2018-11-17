Shanoo Sharma Shares More Pics from Ranveer Singh's Haldi, Calls Deepika His 'Biggest Award'

View this post on Instagram

From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat.... What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh . Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable... ❤️🙏🏽❤️ #JaiBajrangBali