Shanoo Sharma Shares More Pics from Ranveer Singh's Haldi, Calls Deepika His 'Biggest Award'
Casting director Shanoo Sharma has the loveliest and most beautiful congratulatory message for newly married Ranveer Singh.
Image credits: Instagram/Shanoo Sharma
Sharing pictures of herself with Ranveer from his haldi ceremony, Shanoo wrote, “From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat... What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind-enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s the biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh. Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all… This experience has been unforgettable."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm.
Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
