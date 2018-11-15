GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding

As we wait for official photos, here are all the other inside photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Lake Como nuptial celebrations.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
#DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
Image: AFP
They may not have shared images of their wedding from their official social media handles yet, but that is not a reason good enough to miss out on the biggest celebration of the year.

Now that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally man and wife, witness their beautiful nuptial functions currently underway in the scenic backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como through these images.

Prakash Padukone
Prakash Padukone, left, greets guests attending the wedding of his daughter Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Lake Como, northern Italy, on Wednesday. (All Photos: AP)

Italy Bollywood Wedding
Manna Shetty, wife of actor Suneil Shetty, arrives to attend the DeepVeer's wedding.

Italy Bollywood Wedding
Guests arrive to attend the wedding.

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Italy Bollywood Wedding

Ranveer and Deepika solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Madhuri Dixit, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.

The two actors, who have worked together three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films—Raam Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat—were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance.

According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for Bollywood’s newest power-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats and no mobile phone cameras, all measures have been deployed to ensure impenetrable security at the venues.

On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.

After much wait and months of speculation, DeepVeer announced the dates of their wedding on social media on October 21.

