English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#DeepVeerKiShaadi: Durex Wishes Newlyweds Through Quirky Post
Congratulatory wishes have begun pouring in for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
As India waits for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to share the first photos from their Italian wedding, congratulatory wishes have begun pouring in for the newlyweds, with brands in tow.
After Amul’s cute take on #DeepVeerKiShaadi, Durex India congratulated the couple with a quirky tweet on Wednesday. The condom brand’s official Twitter account shared an image that reads, “Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it,” giving an interesting twist to Beyoncé’s super-hit 2008 song Single Ladies.
“We've got you covered. ;) #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi,” it captioned the image.
However, this isn’t the first time that Durex India has wished a celebrity couple. It also wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma through a tweet after their 2017 Tuscan wedding.
Wishing them, Durext tweeted an image on December 12 last year that read, “Congratulations Virat & Anushka. Let nothing come between you except…Durex.”
“Finally Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over,” it captioned the image.
Ranveer and Deepika solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Madhuri Dixit, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.
The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance.
On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
After Amul’s cute take on #DeepVeerKiShaadi, Durex India congratulated the couple with a quirky tweet on Wednesday. The condom brand’s official Twitter account shared an image that reads, “Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it,” giving an interesting twist to Beyoncé’s super-hit 2008 song Single Ladies.
“We've got you covered. ;) #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi,” it captioned the image.
We've got you covered. ;) #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/eRL4MnSEXC— Durex India (@DurexIndia) November 14, 2018
However, this isn’t the first time that Durex India has wished a celebrity couple. It also wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma through a tweet after their 2017 Tuscan wedding.
Wishing them, Durext tweeted an image on December 12 last year that read, “Congratulations Virat & Anushka. Let nothing come between you except…Durex.”
“Finally Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over,” it captioned the image.
Finally, Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over. #VirushkaKiShadi pic.twitter.com/skZWdcn20y— Durex India (@DurexIndia) December 12, 2017
Ranveer and Deepika solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Madhuri Dixit, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.
The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance.
On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.
#Amul Topical: Bollywood superstars tie the knot! pic.twitter.com/4shuZSaFmt— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 14, 2018
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...