DeepVeerKiShaadi: Durex Wishes Newlyweds Through Quirky Post

As India waits for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to share the first photos from their Italian wedding, congratulatory wishes have begun pouring in for the newlyweds, with brands in tow.After Amul’s cute take on #DeepVeerKiShaadi, Durex India congratulated the couple with a quirky tweet on Wednesday. The condom brand’s official Twitter account shared an image that reads, “Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it,” giving an interesting twist to Beyoncé’s super-hit 2008 song Single Ladies.“We've got you covered. ;) #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi,” it captioned the image.However, this isn’t the first time that Durex India has wished a celebrity couple. It also wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma through a tweet after their 2017 Tuscan wedding.Wishing them, Durext tweeted an image on December 12 last year that read, “Congratulations Virat & Anushka. Let nothing come between you except…Durex.”“Finally Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over,” it captioned the image.Ranveer and Deepika solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Madhuri Dixit, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance.On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.