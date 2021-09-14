Court Adjourns Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Hearing to Sept 20 As Kangana Ranaut Says She is 'Unwell'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was on Tuesday given exemption from personal appearance by Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court during the hearing of an appeal by her against the defamation case filed by noted lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court granted the relief after Kangana’s counsel Rizwan Siddiquee cited that the actress has constantly been travelling and asked to do a Covid test as she has developed some symptoms.

The court has directed Kangana to appear before them on the next date of hearing, on September 20. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar reached the court to record his statement a while back. He entered the court premises through the back gate to avoid media personnel stationed outside.

Last week, Kangana’s request to cancel the defamation case was rejected by the Bombay High Court. Kangana, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings that were initiated by the Magistrate’s court earlier this year, saying that the court had failed to apply its mind to the case.

Javed Akhtar’s counsel Jay Bharadwaj, however, told the high court that the magistrate had directed for the police inquiry after going through the lyricist’s complaint and excerpts of Ranaut’s interview, in which she had made the alleged defamatory comments. Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to a senior journalist.

