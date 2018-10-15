English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defamation Suits Won't Intimidate Vinta Nanda: Lawyer
Writer-producer Vinta Nanda will remain undaunted in her fight against the sexual violation she faced 19 years ago even if defamation suits come her way.
Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda, in a detailed Facebook post, has alleged that Alok Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their iconic show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Writer-producer Vinta Nanda will remain undaunted in her fight against the sexual violation she faced 19 years ago even if defamation suits come her way, her lawyer said on Monday, a day after actor Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh reportedly moved a court seeking a police probe into the Tara writer's accusation.
Nanda has accused Alok of rape.
DhruTi M Kapadia, Nanda's advocate, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally, and said the "defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet".
"However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law," Kapadia added.
Nanda is awaiting decisions of various association like Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA).
Alok is supposed to reply to CINTAA by Monday evening and to IFTDA by Thursday.
"Pursuant to decisions we will further decide our next step of action. It is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse.
"She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations," Kapadia said.
Nanda has accused Alok of rape.
DhruTi M Kapadia, Nanda's advocate, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally, and said the "defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet".
"However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law," Kapadia added.
Nanda is awaiting decisions of various association like Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA).
Alok is supposed to reply to CINTAA by Monday evening and to IFTDA by Thursday.
"Pursuant to decisions we will further decide our next step of action. It is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse.
"She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations," Kapadia said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- World’s Fastest Camera Sees Light in Slow Motion: Watch Video
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...