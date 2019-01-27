After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans

Uri: The Surgical Strike seems to have struck the right chord with national political leaders. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous "how's the josh" stint, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday teamed up with war veterans to watch the film as well.The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Sunday took to Twitter to share the news and was all praise for the film's cast."What a power-packed movie... Brilliant performances Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina. Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! #HighJosh," Sitharaman tweeted.In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister shared videos of her movie-viewing experience along with veterans at a Bengaluru mall in the city's southeastern suburb.Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.The Defence Minister also tweeted a video of her repeating a famous line from the film, "How's the josh?", as the audience screamed "High sir".URI - The Surgical Strike is flying high at the box office. The film continues to maintain its grip on the ticket counters as it collected Rs 4.40 crore on its 15th day of release. Not only has the film become the first blockbuster of 2019, but it also outperformed Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba, the top three earners of the last year. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri trended better than Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba in second week.While Sanju witnessed a drop of 54.24 per cent in the second week, Padmaavat declined by 58.26 per cent. Simmba, on the other hand, fell by 59.14 per cent in the second week. However, the decline in week 2 for Uri is a mere 12.22 per cent.Uri had set the box office on fire in its first week by raking in Rs 70.94 crore. Now, the film's grand total stands at Rs 138.19 crore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.