'Definition of Karnataka Ratna': Jr NTR on Late Puneeth Rajkumar

The Karnataka state government on Tuesday posthumously honoured Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar at the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava. Superstars Rajinikanth and Jr NTR attended the event as special guests.

Both the actors gave their tribute to the late star. Jr NTR’s emotional speech at the event went viral on social media. NTR said that Puneeth’s genuine smile and kind demeanor were enough to win people over. He said Puneeth was a wonderful son, actor, father, dancer, singer, and above all these, a wonderful human being.

Top Showsha Video

He stated that he came to the event as a close friend of Puneeth and not as an actor. The RRR star said one could not find the purity in Puneeth’s grin anywhere else. “The wealth in his laughter cannot be found anywhere else. That’s why he’s called the king of smiles. That’s why he’s getting this award. But, don’t get me wrong. According to me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the very definition of Karnataka Ratna,” Jr NTR said.

Not only him, but Rajinikanth also called Puneeth “God’s child.” The Jailer star compared Appu with various mythological characters. He said, “In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He’s God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. And again that child went back to God. His aatma is with us.’’ The Sivaji actor cut short his speech due to rain but promised to speak more about Puneeth at a later date.

Read all the Latest Movies News here