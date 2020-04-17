MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Circus: Mumbai Police Use DD Show Titles To Raise Awareness On Coronavirus

Image courtesy: Twitter

The Mumbai Police on Thursday used a bit of '90s nostalgia to drive home the point of social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
The Mumbai Police on Thursday used a bit of '90s nostalgia to drive home the point of social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a creative arrangement of titles of the popular Doordarshan shows, Mumbai Police shared two images with show titles arranged in a manner which read as an advice for people to follow on their official handle.

"A simple message that’s been just around the ‘Nukkad’ for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona" they captioned the pictures.

"''Dekh Bhai Dekh'', there''s a ''Mahabharat'' happening outside. ''Humlog'' won''t go to ''Nukkad''. We won''t let ''Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'' turn into ''Flop Show,''" the first picture read.

In another image, the Mumbai Police used titles of shows, including Shah Rukh Khan''s "Circus" and "Fauji", writing, "''Shrimaan, Shrimati'', please don''t become ''Karamchand'' or ''Byomkesh.'' Coronavirus is being fought by ''Fauji'', don''t step out to do ''Circus.''"

DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said it''s their endeavour to reach out to people with different themes to give messages and using DD shows was one of the ways.

"During the period of lockdown, there is a trend of nostalgic serials like ''Mahabharata'', ''Ramayan'' and other Doordarshan era serials. By using names of these serials we have appealed Mumbaikars not to come of of their homes and stay safe.

“We always use current trends to spread our message to Mumbaikars, which are entertaining and also educating them," Ashok told PTI.

Recently, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also used the popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Stree": "Oh Stree Kal Aana."

Giving a twist to the line, originally used in the film to ward off an evil spirit, they wrote, "Oh Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana."

