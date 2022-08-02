Deleted Action Sequence of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Is Viral; Here's Why

Actor Suriya is basking in the massive success of his film Soorarai Pottru. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has received several accolades. The film won big at the 68th National Film Awards as it took home the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction (Background Music) awards.

Additionally, Suriya won the Best Actor award for his commendable performance in the film. The versatile actor shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn, who won the prestigious award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Since the National Awards were announced, Soorarai Pottru has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Now a deleted fight sequence from the film is going viral on Twitter. Netizens have praised this terrific short clip of Soorarai Pottru.

The Sudha Kongara directorial is inspired by the life of Deccan Airlines founder GR Gopinath and the film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audience alike. Reportedly, a Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru is in the works, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Suriya has delivered consistently as a leading hero and trade analysts are now touting Suriya as one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry. Suriya has cultivated a huge fan base by doing content-driven films. The actor is known for having a superlative screen presence and terrific dialogue delivery.

The 24 actor has established himself in the film industry by delivering blockbusters like Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Jai Bhim. It is worth mentioning that Suriya’s Jai Bhim had won several accolades as well. The social drama had won two awards at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Jai Bhim also won two awards at the Boston International Film Festival.

Fans are now excited for Suriya’s next projects, including Vaadivaasal and Suriya 41.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here