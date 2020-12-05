Deleted Scene from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Shows Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Singing Beautifully

A new deleted scene from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features what seemed like a singing audition for Rysa Pandey, Ananya Panday's sister. The younger daughter of Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana is seen practising singing with her instructor in the clip posted by Dharmatic, the digital content company by headed by Karan Johar.

"A proud moment for mama bear @bhavanapandey as she sees her cub Rysa excelling in this extended feature," read the post. "I want to push her and encourage her, because I feel like she’s very talented and shies away,” Bhavana says in the video.

Bhavana and her friends Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni dropped heart emojis on the post. Many fans of the show commented that they are looking forward to season 2. "Please do share more extended videos, I want to see more of them. I mean I have seen the whole series twice , and I still want to see all of them more and more," wrote a fan.

The series follows Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari's lives as wives of Bollywood actors and moving in the circles of Hindi cinema stars. The eight-part series gives viewers an inside look into the lives of these four women.

The show included several star cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.