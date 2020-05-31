MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deleted Scenes from 'Parabellum' to Feature in John Wick 4, Confirms Chad Stahelski

Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter

Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter

90 percent of what was pulled from 'Parabellum' can be reinserted in 'John Wick 4', says franchise director Chad Stahelski.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Share this:

Director Chad Stahelski has revealed that he has a lot of unused footage from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, which he is planning to include in the next installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.


In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski said he is pretty sure he can "reinsert" most of the deleted sequences from Parabellum in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.


"There's a couple things. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials.


"And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," he said.


Recently, Derek Kolstad, the creator of the "John Wick" franchise, revealed that the film was earlier titled "Scorn" but the name was changed as Reeves kept getting it wrong.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading