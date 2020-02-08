Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu and Family Cast Their Votes, See Pics

Taapsee shared pics with her family on social media as they posed after casting their respective votes for Delhi assembly elections.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu and Family Cast Their Votes, See Pics
Taapsee Pannu with her family outside a polling booth

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her family cast their vote at a polling booth on the voting day in Delhi. The Pink actress has shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform along with her family.

“Pannu Parivaar has voted. Have you? #votedelhi #everyvotecounts,” she wrote.

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen standing with to her mother, father and younger sister Shagun Pannu. The whole family is all smiles for the camera as they show their inked fingure.

Taapsee flew down to Delhi on Friday night for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The Mission Mangal actor even took to her Instagram story and trolled her parents, who were not prepared to host Taapsee. Sharing a clip, she wrote, “when your parents aren’t prepared to receive you home all of a sudden”.

iamge

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar as the second lead. The Manmarziyaan actress will next feature in Thappad, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The trailer of the film was released on January 31 and was loved by fans and critics alike.

The film will hit the big screen on February 28.

