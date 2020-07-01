MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Belly Turns Nine, Vir Das Recalls Working in the Quirky Comedy

Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly had Aamir Khan as one of its producers and created quite a stir when it released nine years ago for its profanity and sexual content.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Share this:

Comedian-actor Vir Das on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled working in the film Delhi Belly, which was released nine years ago on this day.

"9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work I've ever seen done on a film. Whenever an idea I'm working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that 'Delhi Belly' exists, was made, and was watched," Vir wrote.

He shared a still from the movie, which also featured his co-actors Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Delhi Belly follows the story of three struggling roommates, who unknowingly become potential prey of a ruthless gangster.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Delhi Belly was pitched as an adult comedy. Imran's maternal uncle Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie.

The film received high praise from critics for its bold and clutter breaking content. It was a commercial success as well, as the storyline, performances and music impressed the audience. Composed by Ram Sampath, songs like 'Bhaag DK Bose', 'Switty' and Badardi Raja' were extremely popular.

Besides performing as a stand-up comedian, Vir Das occasionally stars in films. He was last seen in the Netflix movie Hasmukh.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading