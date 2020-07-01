Delhi Belly Turns Nine, Vir Das Recalls Working in the Quirky Comedy

Comedian-actor Vir Das on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled working in the film Delhi Belly, which was released nine years ago on this day.

"9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work I've ever seen done on a film. Whenever an idea I'm working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that 'Delhi Belly' exists, was made, and was watched," Vir wrote.

He shared a still from the movie, which also featured his co-actors Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Delhi Belly follows the story of three struggling roommates, who unknowingly become potential prey of a ruthless gangster.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Delhi Belly was pitched as an adult comedy. Imran's maternal uncle Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie.

The film received high praise from critics for its bold and clutter breaking content. It was a commercial success as well, as the storyline, performances and music impressed the audience. Composed by Ram Sampath, songs like 'Bhaag DK Bose', 'Switty' and Badardi Raja' were extremely popular.

Besides performing as a stand-up comedian, Vir Das occasionally stars in films. He was last seen in the Netflix movie Hasmukh.