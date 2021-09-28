Delhi Court Orders In-camera Hearing in Yo Yo Honey Singh Domestic Violence Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday ordered in-camera hearing of the domestic violence case filed against Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh passed the order after taking consent from Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar.

If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, that should not be ruled out, the judge said. Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Talwar has charted out in her plea how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her. She has sought Rs 20 crore compensation from her singer-actor husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Talwar was represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap. Honey Singh was represented by advocate Rebecca John, while advocate Karan Govel appeared for singer's parents.

Talwar has also named the rapper’s parents in her plea, where she has also sought protection and relief from the respondents. A snippet of the plea says: “…the Applicant has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse, at the hands of the Respondents."

Enlisted in the document are multiple instances of physical abuse that Talwar was subjected to since her marriage with Singh. Talwar also mentions that after the rapper’s career gained significant footing, his behaviour became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here