Delhi Court Seeks ED's Reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's Fresh Plea to Travel Abroad

A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a fresh plea moved by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, an accused in a money laundering case, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik directed ED to file its response by January 25 on Fernandez’s application to travel to Dubai in the last week of the month for a professional work. The actor had on December 22 withdrew from the court her plea for permission to go abroad to meet her family members, after the judge suggested that “let the question of charge first be decide”.

Fernandez on Monday appeared before the court in a related case in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez is not named as an accused in the extortion case being probed by the Delhi Police.

Fernandez was granted regular bail in the money laundering case on November 15, 2022.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez has been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

