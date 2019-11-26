Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Court Stays Movie on Life of Chanda Kochhar

The court issued notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:51 AM IST

File image of Chanda Kochhar.

A Delhi Court on Saturday stayed the makers of upcoming Bollywood film 'Chanda: A Signature that Ruined a Career' from screening, exhibiting or marketing till further orders the movie which is allegedly based on the life of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Additional District Judge Sandeep Garg passed the directions on a complaint filed through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who claimed that the content of the film was "defamatory" as "it makes insinuations and judgments about the life of the plaintiff (Kochhar)".

The court issued notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.

"All the defendants and their associates... are hereby restrained from using the name of the plaintiff directly or indirectly; screening, exhibiting or marketing the film, online or offline, whole or in part or in any other form... till the next date of hearing," the court said.

In the complaint, Kochhar said that she has "never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life, by the defendants".

The film was projected as a biopic on her life.

