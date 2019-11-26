Delhi Court Stays Movie on Life of Chanda Kochhar
The court issued notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.
File image of Chanda Kochhar.
A Delhi Court on Saturday stayed the makers of upcoming Bollywood film 'Chanda: A Signature that Ruined a Career' from screening, exhibiting or marketing till further orders the movie which is allegedly based on the life of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.
Additional District Judge Sandeep Garg passed the directions on a complaint filed through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who claimed that the content of the film was "defamatory" as "it makes insinuations and judgments about the life of the plaintiff (Kochhar)".
The court issued notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.
"All the defendants and their associates... are hereby restrained from using the name of the plaintiff directly or indirectly; screening, exhibiting or marketing the film, online or offline, whole or in part or in any other form... till the next date of hearing," the court said.
In the complaint, Kochhar said that she has "never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life, by the defendants".
The film was projected as a biopic on her life.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lata Mangeshkar Still in Hospital, Doing 'Very Good', Says Family
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- Nick Jonas Pens Down Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note on Instagram, See Here
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More