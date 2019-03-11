English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and Courage Inspired By Nirbhaya Gang Rape
'Delhi Crime' is the first Indian series to have its world premiere in the Indie Episodic category at the Sundance Film Festival 2019. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on March 22.
'Delhi Crime' is the first Indian series to have its world premiere in the Indie Episodic category at the Sundance Film Festival 2019. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on March 22.
Netflix has released the official trailer of its seven-part series inspired by the Nirbhaya gang rape case -- Delhi Crime. Director Richie Mehta's crime-drama series hinges on the police investigation carried out after the heinous incident took place in 2012.
Lead by Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who plays the chief investigator in the case, the series aims to uncover the horrific details of the incident and the subsequent and swift capture of the perpetrators by the police. Apart from Shefali, the series stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt, and Vinod Sherawat in pivotal roles.
The trailer opens with a wide angle, aerial shot of Delhi, with haunting music slowly building into it. In the dead of the night, a cell phone rings and Vartika is informed of the rape incident. The police investigation starts to unfold in the aftermath of the crime and the story follows Vartika at the center of all things, good, bad and ugly.
In the aftermath of the crime, wherein the victim succumbed to injuries, there was widespread backlash from the Indian and global community against the law and justice system that was in place in Delhi. The series also captures those moments of unrest, when the pressure to detain the 6 criminals was too much to handle and the system had turned on its head. With the nation and her own family turned against her, will Vartika come into her own?
Delhi Crime is the first Indian series to have its world premiere in the Indie Episodic category at the Sundance Film Festival 2019. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on March 22.
Watch Delhi Crime trailer here:
