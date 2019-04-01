Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film PM Narendra Modi.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the plea filed by advocate Sujeet Kumar Singh.The film is scheduled to release on April 12.The plea sought a direction from the Election Commission of India to act against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the filmmakers.It also sought the postponement of the movie's release till the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha polls.The petitioner said that such a film about a politician, who himself is going to contest the upcoming general elections, will definitely provide an undue benefit and leverage to his poll prospects.He added that it would negatively impact the opposition candidates."Small and regional parties will simply not be able to meet these kind of challenges or commission films that are similarly grand and released simultaneously in so many theatres," the petition read.