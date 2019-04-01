English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the plea filed by advocate Sujeet Kumar Singh.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film PM Narendra Modi.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the plea filed by advocate Sujeet Kumar Singh.
The film is scheduled to release on April 12.
The plea sought a direction from the Election Commission of India to act against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the filmmakers.
It also sought the postponement of the movie's release till the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha polls.
The petitioner said that such a film about a politician, who himself is going to contest the upcoming general elections, will definitely provide an undue benefit and leverage to his poll prospects.
He added that it would negatively impact the opposition candidates.
"Small and regional parties will simply not be able to meet these kind of challenges or commission films that are similarly grand and released simultaneously in so many theatres," the petition read.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the plea filed by advocate Sujeet Kumar Singh.
The film is scheduled to release on April 12.
The plea sought a direction from the Election Commission of India to act against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the filmmakers.
It also sought the postponement of the movie's release till the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha polls.
The petitioner said that such a film about a politician, who himself is going to contest the upcoming general elections, will definitely provide an undue benefit and leverage to his poll prospects.
He added that it would negatively impact the opposition candidates.
"Small and regional parties will simply not be able to meet these kind of challenges or commission films that are similarly grand and released simultaneously in so many theatres," the petition read.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results