Delhi HC Rejects Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Plea Seeking Stay on 'Nyay: The Justice' Release

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s plea to put a stay on the release of “Nyay: The Justice," which is purportedly based on the life of the late Bollywood actor. A petition was filed by KK Singh to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in the application moved by the actor’s father seeking interim injunction against the release of the upcoming film. The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday told that “Nyay: The Justice" does not depict Sushant’s caricature, name, or likeness as it is not a biopic on him.

The submission was made by the producers and director of the film, scheduled to be released on June 11. After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Sanjeev Narula reserved judgement in the matter and asked the producers and director of the film not to release the movie till the court pronounces its verdict.

According to the plea moved by Rajput’s father — Krishna Kishore Singh — some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on his son’s life are - “Nyay: The Justice", “Suicide or Murder: A star was lost", “Shashank," and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

Rajput’s father has contended that the filmmakers are taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.

The contentions of Rajput’s father have been opposed by the filmmakers of the upcoming and proposed movies.

