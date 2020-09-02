Delhi HC Seeks Dharma Productions, Netflix's Reply to Plea Regarding Gunjan Saxena

Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, has asked film producer Karan Johar, streaming company Netflix and Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to reply to the Centre's plea against their film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor. The Centre had claimed that the film tarnished Indian Air Force’s image with its portrayal of gender discrimination in the organisation.

According to ANI, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant an interim injunction against the film. The news agency tweeted, "Delhi High Court refuses to grant an interim order of injunction against movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Central Government, Indian Air Force had moved the High Court."

The HC has also determined the next date for the hearing. "Delhi High Court asks Dharma Productions and others to file reply on the Centre's plea and lists the matter for September 18."

The film has been on the receiving end of controversy ever since its release. Not only IAF object to the light in which the film portrayed the organisation, Gunjan Saxena's colleague Flight Lieutenant (retd) Sreevidya Rajan came forward to say that it was actually her who had been the first female pilot to serve in the rescue operations of the Kargil War.

Moreover, the film was also effected by the ongoing nepotism debate which led to Janhvi Kapoor being trolled online. However, the film received positive critical reviews. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Viineet Kumar amongst others in pivotal roles.