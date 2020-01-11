Take the pledge to vote

Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

Read: Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone is in Fine Form and Delivers an Important Message

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

The film was released in theatres on Friday.

