Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.
Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak
The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.
The film was released in theatres on Friday.
