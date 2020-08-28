Delhi HC Dismisses Mehul Choksi's Plea Seeking Pre-screening of Netflix's 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam, seeking pre-screening of a Netflix documentary "Bad Boy Billionaires: India". The order was passed by a single-judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Navin Chawla.

In its order, Justice Chawla said: "The remedy of the petitioner would be in a civil suit as what is being alleged by the petitioner is an infringement of his private right. In view of the abuse submissions, the present petition is dismissed leaving it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate legal remedy."

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had asked Netflix whether it could provide pre-screening of the documentary, ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, to Mehul Choksi. Justice Navin Chawla orally asked the counsel for Netflix to consider granting pre-screening to Choksi and cut short the controversy.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the ₹13,500 crores Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India, scheduled to be released in India on September 2, is described on Netflix platform as “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons."