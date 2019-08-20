Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Raps Sacred Games 2 Makers for Hurting Sikh Pride

The makers of Sacred Games 2 have been dragged into a controversy over a scene that allegedly hurts Sikh sentiments. Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is a member of the Akali Dal, has claimed in a series of tweets that a particular scene with Saif Ali Khan, who plays Inspector Sartaj Singh in the Netflix crime-thriller, is problematic and hurts the pride of the Sikh community. In his tweet, Sirsa also alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap put the scene there "deliberately."

The scene which Sirsa refers to in his tweet shows Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), who himself is a Sikh (by religion) in the series, throwing away his kada into the sea in Mumbai. Sirsa has demanded that the concerned scene in Sacred Games 2 be removed immediately. The MLA has also threatened legal action if the scene is not removed at once.

Sirsa tweeted, "I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberately puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in the sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI."

I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/c2KMbJVrwA — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

He further tweeted, "Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs @NetflixIndia I demand the removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team @ANI @ZeeNews."

Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs @NetflixIndia I demand removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team @ANI @ZeeNews https://t.co/lvjnz1hDmx — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

Sirsa continued, "I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action against @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression."

I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action agnst @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology alsoThese people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression https://t.co/lvjnz1hDmx — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

Sirsa also shared a video of himself and wrote, "We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation @ANI @aajtak."

We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation@ANI @aajtak pic.twitter.com/4h34Ib9tDN — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

Sacred Games 2 stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles, besides Khan. Directed by Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, it has Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover as the principal showrunners.

