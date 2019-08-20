Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Raps Sacred Games 2 Makers for Hurting Sikh Pride

Manjinder Singh Sirsa pointed out that a scene in 'Sacred Games 2.' which has Saif Ali Khan throwing his kada ( traditional bangle) into the sea, hurt religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Raps Sacred Games 2 Makers for Hurting Sikh Pride
Image of Saif Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The makers of Sacred Games 2 have been dragged into a controversy over a scene that allegedly hurts Sikh sentiments. Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is a member of the Akali Dal, has claimed in a series of tweets that a particular scene with Saif Ali Khan, who plays Inspector Sartaj Singh in the Netflix crime-thriller, is problematic and hurts the pride of the Sikh community. In his tweet, Sirsa also alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap put the scene there "deliberately."

The scene which Sirsa refers to in his tweet shows Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), who himself is a Sikh (by religion) in the series, throwing away his kada into the sea in Mumbai. Sirsa has demanded that the concerned scene in Sacred Games 2 be removed immediately. The MLA has also threatened legal action if the scene is not removed at once.

Sirsa tweeted, "I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberately puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in the sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI."

He further tweeted, "Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs @NetflixIndia I demand the removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team @ANI @ZeeNews."

Sirsa continued, "I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action against @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression."

Sirsa also shared a video of himself and wrote, "We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation @ANI @aajtak."

Sacred Games 2 stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles, besides Khan. Directed by Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, it has Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover as the principal showrunners.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram