Delhi Police Allows Rishi Kapoor's Daughter to Travel to Mumbai Amid Lockdown

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.

As per sources, Ridhima Kapoor is flying via private jet that will reach Mumbai at 18:00 hours. She applied for the permission with DGCA and is awaiting confirmation.

"Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer.



Riddhima took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post on her father’s death. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you,” she captioned a selfie with her father.



Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

