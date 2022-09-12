The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has issued a third summon to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore fraud case after she failed to appear for questioning for the second time. The actress requested the EOW to postpone the questioning on Monday, September 12, citing pre-scheduled shoots as a reason.

The actress was summoned for her alleged connection to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who has been accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Earlier Jacqueline failed to appear before the Delhi Police on August 29.

According to Indian Express, Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, “Investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not.” He said that four-five people have been summoned, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, for questioning in the case.

Jacqueline has also been summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with the case. The court has asked Jacqueline to appear on September 26. “Patiala House court took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently,” news agency ANI reported.

The chargesheet mentions that Jacqueline continued to receive ‘costly’ gifts from Sukesh even after she got to know about his criminal antecedents. The chargesheet also claims that the actress’ family and friends were also ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh. It further alleges that Jacqueline not only deleted entire data from her phone after Sukesh’s arrest but also asked her colleagues to do the same.

“Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021. She consciously chose to overlook his criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him,” the chargesheet says.

