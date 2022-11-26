Delhi Police Record 'Important' Statement of Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday recorded actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s “important" statement in alleged connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against her, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

The statement was recorded at a Delhi court under Section 164 after Fernandez, who was granted bail on November 15, said she wanted to divulge some “important information" about the fraud case involving Chandrashekar. Her statement was recorded before Metropolitan Magistrate Tarun Preet Kaur.

On Thursday, the court adjourned for December 12 arguments in the money laundering case. Special Judge Shailendra Malik adjourned the matter after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

The court on August 31 had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

While granting regular bail to Fernandez, the court had said that the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. Special Judge Shailendra Malik had granted the relief on the condition that the accused will not leave the country without the court’s prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED.

“However without expressing much on the merits of the matter which of course would be decided during the trial, it is yet to be examined if there was a knowledge, intention or connection of applicant in taking those gifts and of proceeds of crime in this case. In that sense I find that accused/ applicant is entitled to relief of bail, more particularly when she was not arrested during the investigation,” the judge had said.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

