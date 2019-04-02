Delhi Police SHO to Sue Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' Series Director Richie Mehta

Upset with his "derogatory" portrayal as a "dumb and slow" officer in Netflix series "Delhi Crime" about the December 15, 2012 Delhi gang-rape, Inspector Anil Sharma, who was commended by his seniors for his painstaking probe that put all the accused behind the bars, is planning to take legal action against director Richie Mehta and his team, a police officer said on Monday.Sharma, now a Station House Officer of Lodhi Colony Police Station, told IANS that his depiction was fabricated by Mehta for "commercial profit".He said his portrayal as dumb, slow, one who shrugs off responsibility on jurisdiction issue, is not trusted and often been scolded by then DCP, Chhaya Sharma, in the series, is totally wrong.Mehta, however, told IANS that there was "a disclaimer at the end of each Delhi Crime episode" and that the "names have been changed, and some of the events, dialogue and chronology have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes".Asked if the series insulted Delhi Police, Mehta said: "It's a well-researched and painstakingly-made series, which will make you see the police in a new light. We tried to represent the roadblocks the cops have to deal with while working on a case, be it lack of funds or manpower."Sharma has also taken exception to the character supposed to represent him telling his DCP, portrayed by Shefali Shah, that he wants to go to the gym to unwind, even as the police teams are looking for the accused."I am a national level athlete and never have been a gym-goer in my entire life," he said.Sharma, who was then SHO of Vasant Vihar Police Station when the crime took place, said he regularly met the victim when she was hospitalized here and spent time with her."I lost my ailing father Harbans Lal Sharma and elder brother, Sanjay Sharma during the trial. My brother fell down in residence in my absence and later died of excess bleeding. I was bathing my brother's body for last rites and at the same time, I got a call from my senior officer about the case, I immediately skipped the last rites and reported to the officer without telling about the tragedy," he said."The entire series based on Nirbhaya gang rape investigation has insulted the Delhi Police, the senior officers of the Special Investigation Team and Inspector Anil Sharma. It was purely team work and Sharma was dealing with the twin responsibility being the investigating officer and SHO," a senior police officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.Sharma, who watched the series, claimed Mehta has apologized to him but he felt that his character's portrayal in the series has hurt him and the respect that he gained from society and his family members also shattered.He also said that the disclaimer was not sent to Delhi Police by the producer before telecasting it. "I am preparing a CD marking derogatory contents with its timing from the initial episode to the last. I am in touch with my advocate and am planning to take legal action including a defamation suit."