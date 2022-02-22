Delhi Restaurant Serves 'Pushpa Thali', Allu Arjun Fever Grips Foodies Too

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the biggest post-pandemic hits. The movie rocked at the box office and won everyone’s appreciation. It is also one of the highest-earning movies of Allu Arjun’s career. Considering the success of the film, a Delhi restaurant is now serving food based on this Telugu action drama.

Yes, you read it right. A video is now going viral on social media that shares a glimpse of a Delhi restaurant serving ‘Pushpa Thali’ to its customer. The video has been originally a digital creator page called Khane Ka Bhukkad. In the video, a waiter of the restaurant is seen serving the food in Srivalli style. Pushpa Thali consists of Dosa, Rasam, Sambhar, Curd Rice, Chutneys, Vada and sweet vermicelli. The thali is served at a price of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

The video has left fans excited. “Kya baat hai," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Kab chal rahe hai yahan?"

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHANE KA BHUKKAD ®️ (@bhukkadkhaneka)

For the unversed, Pushpa presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’ who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The superhit movie was written and directed by Sukumar whereas it was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The movie earned over Rs 300 crores at box office. What was surprising is the fact that Pushpa earned over Rs 100 crores even in its Hindi version.

Meanwhile, the second part of Pushpa titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is also in making and the shooting for the same will begin in March this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.