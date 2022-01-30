Delnaaz Irani Mends Differences With Urvashi Dholakia, Suggests Changes for Bigg Boss Next Season

Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. She is one of the rare actors who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is an all-around performer. She has worked alongside celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Bollywood films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha.

Delnaaz also competed on India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 6, where she reached the semi-finals. The actress handled the show gracefully and kept the crowd entertained.

She has been watching this season of Bigg Boss, and in a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, she said, “I feel that Bigg Boss should take a good break and then come back with good ideas and follow the actual concept of the show. I feel the makers should bring in the mix of super hit contestants of the past seasons where a few people should play with dignity and the rest should be the angry ones. A mix of both personalities will make the show very interesting."

She also stated that if given the opportunity, she would love to play the game with Urvashi. She explained that they had been friends for fourteen years before going to the show, but that something went wrong on the show due to a misunderstanding, and that once they were out of the show, they cleared things out and started over.

When asked about her preferences, she says she likes Rashami and Shamita as players since they both know how to play the game properly. She goes on to say that she admires Shamita’s dignity and grace in the game, despite the fact that a lot of people had negative things to say about her.

Finally, she praises the host of the show, Salman Khan, and says she can’t see anyone other than Salman Khan as the show’s host because he is one of the finest as he is never biased as it is always the audience and the maker’s decision.

