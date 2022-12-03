Delnaaz Irani Requests For Work Like Neena Gupta, Talks About How Social Media Influencers Are Favoured

Delnaaz Irani is most popular for her role of Sweetu Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Kal Ho Na Ho. However, the actress went on to feature in several television shows and movies like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Yes Boss, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 6. But the actress feels like there has been a major dearth of work for her and she blames the influencer culture for it.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Delnaaz Irani expressed that she would like to appeal to television and producers to rope in him for projects just like Neena Gupta did back in the day. She said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out. There used to be a connect directly with the directors and producers. Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me… These days, that connection has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors… This whole middle structure that is there, that is something I still need to figure out. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps.”

Talking about the monopoly of social media influencers in the current time and age, Delnaaz further quipped that her friends who have been in the industry for long have been struggling to get projects without the ‘blue-tick’ verification on their handle. She explained, “My friends have told me that casting directors aren’t giving them work because they don’t have blue ticks on social media. These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they’ve played leads.”

On the work front, Delnaaz was last featured in an Indian Television Drama series titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey which was a Hindi adaptation of a Bengali show Khorkuto.

