Delnaaz Irani Test Positive for Covid-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Says Virus 'Spares None'

In the last few weeks, a number of actors have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Now, actress Delnaaz Irani, on January 3, informed fans that she got infected with COVID-19. The actress shared that she has mild symptoms with a bit of throat pain. She is currently home quarantined while isolating herself from the family. Sharing a note on Instagram, Delnaaz stated that despite taking precautions, she has tested positive for COVID-19. She mentioned that it all started with shivering and high fever on New Year’s eve.

Delnaaz informed her followers that she has been following all the COVID-19 protocols, suggested by her doctor and health professionals. The 49-year-old mentioned that though she was fully vaccinated, COVID-19 spares none. Urging people to not take the recent spike in numbers lightly, Delnaaz emphasised that one should follow all safety precautions and protocols. “If you are experiencing any symptoms please get yourself checked immediately. Stay safe, take care,” she concluded in her note.

Her co-stars and friends from the film and tv industry wished for Delnaaz’s speedy recovery. Actors like Anita Hassanandani, Shruti Ulfat, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Mallika Bhat were among others, who dropped ‘get well soon’ messages in the comments section of the post.

Unfortunately, Delnaaz got infected at a time when her upcoming show, ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ has just gone on air. After Delnaaz’s report came positive, the entire cast and crew of the TV show were isolated and tested. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was informed, following which the sets of the show were fumigated and sterilized, as per the protocol.

On January 3, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra, had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

