'Delta or Omicron...': I&B Ministry Twists Allu Arjun's Pushpa Dialogue, Twitter Loves it

Everyone is making a meme out of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and now the Telugu flick has even gotten the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department on board. To reinforce COVID-19 appropriate practice, the Ministry of I&B posted a funny meme based on superstar Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise on Wednesday. The image, shared by the ministry’s Twitter handle depicted Allu Arjun’s lead character sporting a patched mask in a scene from the Telugu film.

The ministry’s meme portrays a still from the film with Allu Arjun’s face obscured by a mask. The film’s iconic phrase, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Main jhukega nahi," has been altered with “DELTA HO YA OMICRON, MAIN MASK UTAAREGA NAHI."

For the unfamiliar, it was the catchphrase used by Allu Arjun’s character in the film. The message went on to say that the nation’s war against COVID-19 was continuing and that citizens should keep wearing masks, wash their hands, keep following social distancing, and also get the complete dose of vaccines.

Following the film’s release, it drew a lot of attention from both netizens and authorities. There have been several social media initiatives that have used catchphrases from the flick to raise public awareness. In addition, the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department shared their perspective on the hit. In a shot from the film, Allu Arjun is shown riding a motorbike while wearing a helmet, according to the police department’s Twitter tweet. “Put on your helmet. It saves you," says the tweet.

At the box office, the film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun shattered previous records. The Kannada and Hindi Dubbed versions of Sukumar’s film have also been released. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.