1-MIN READ

Demand of Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput Reaches California Billboard, Sister Shares Picture

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has shared the photo of a billboard in California calling for justice in the actor's death case.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
While friends and family members of Sushant Singh Rajput have been making demands for a just investigation into the actor's death, his fans overseas have also joined the cause. Sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the photo of a digital billboard in California which said '# Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020'.

Sharing the picture of the board above a busy parking lot in the US state, Shweta wrote, "Bhai’s Billboard in California... It's up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It's a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant."

Shweta shared another video with a song from Sushant's film Chhichhore playing in the background. She wrote, "You are beating in our hearts #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #ssrinourhearts."

Shweta also joined the #warriors4ssr trend on social media and posted a black and white picture of herself, writing, "We will get justice... we will find the truth!! 🙏#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus."

As investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, friends, family members and fans of the late actor have been using the hashtag #Warriors4SSR to post their demands for justice.

Actress Ankita Lokhande too shared a post on Instagram with the trending hashtag. In the photo, she is seein posing with a framed picture of Sushant's late mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Believe you both are together #warriors4ssr."

Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother's Photo, Says 'Believe You Both are Together'

