Demi Lovato Announces Engagement to Max Ehrich with Adorable Social Media Post

Singer Demi Lovato exchanged rings with partner Max Ehrich. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the songstress announced the engagement to the American actor and singer.

Sharing multiple pictures of their special moment and her precious engagement ring, Demi mentioned that she has been in love with Ehrich ever since she saw him. She started her post with the declaration of being “someone else’s partner”.

Her long post, addressed to Ehrich, read, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich also took to his Instagram to share the announcement of their engagement. “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some,” his message read.

Soon after posts, Demi and Max were soon showered with congratulatory messages and wishes from their fans and friends.