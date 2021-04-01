Demi Lovato Comes Out as Pansexual: Don't Know if I'm Going to End up with a Guy

Demi Lovato has opened up about her sexuality, officially coming out as pansexual. The singer said she is fluid right now, not knowing whether she will end up with a guy or will have kids.

Lovato appeared on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about her upcoming album, new documentary show and more. During their conversation, the star talked about her “fluidity" with attraction, reported Billboard.

“I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant," she said, talking about whether or not she would want to have kids. “I’m so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off." Rogan asked if the term “pansexual" felt right for her. “Yeah, pansexual," she said with a smile.

The singer continued, saying that there was another phrase she heard someone use that she liked even more. “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the ‘alphabet mafia,’ and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’m going with,'" she said. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

Lovato’s documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, dropped on YouTube on March 23. The four-part series focuses on the life of the American singer, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018. The series also coincides with her upcoming album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’, scheduled to release on April 2, and its title bears reference to Lovato’s song from the album, Dancing with the Devil.