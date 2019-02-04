LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Demi Lovato Goes Off Twitter Following Backlash Over Rapper Savage 21 Tweet

Demi Lovato was showered with hate after she tweeted that memes on rapper 21 Savage, who is at risk of being deported, were her favourite part of the Super Bowl.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Demi Lovato Goes Off Twitter Following Backlash Over Rapper Savage 21 Tweet
Facebook photo of singer Demi Lovato.
Loading...
Singer Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over her tweets on Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage.

The rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is in custody and at risk of being deported after authorities claimed he is a UK national who has been living in the US illegally.

Lovato wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl."

People immediately began calling her out, including rapper Offset, who sort of seemed to subtweet her with the post, "All the memes and s**t ain't funny when somebody going through some," reported eonline.com.

The 26-year-old singer tried defending and clarifying in later tweets, but it wasn't enough to calm the situation.

"If you are going to come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs," Lovato wrote.

She then added, "F**k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet any more."

The singer also shared one of the memes circulating about 21 Savage, which showed a hand writing on paper with a quill by candlelight, alongside the caption, "This is how 21 Savage be writing his verses.

"FYI this is the s**t I'm laughing at... not the fact that anyone is getting deported," Lovato wrote.

Lovato then posted a note on Instagram too.

"This break couldn't last long enough," she wrote, while sharing screenshots of comments that referenced her history of drug issues.

The singer has been over six months sober following rehab treatment after being taken to hospital for an apparent drug overdose last year.

