Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon Dance To Kaala Chashma and Sidharth Malhotra Is Mighty Impressed; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra did not shy away from showering Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon with love after they grooved to Baar Baar Dekho’s song Kaala Chashma. The reemergence and sudden popularity of Kaala Chashma in the west has already taken desi fans by surprise. TikTok and Instagram Reels are flooded with videos of people in the US dancing to a certain section of the song. However, no one thought that singer Demi would recreate the trend, that too with Jimmy by her side.

In the video, taken at the Jimmy Fallon Show studio, Demi was joined by her punk band for a party. Jimmy walks in and says ‘We are having a party. Come on, break a leg!’ before he falls to the ground. Faking a shocked expression, the girls soon join in with Jimmy and groove to the track.

Sharing the video, Demi wrote, “@jimmyfallon you OK? 😂😂” The video caught Sidharth’s attention. He shared the video on his Instagram Stories and showered it with love. “Hey what fun! Happy to see @jimmyfallon & @ddlovato grooving on #KalaChashma (sunglasses emoji). Thank you for the love,” Sid wrote.

Excel Entertainment, the production house backing Baar Baar Dekho, also reposted the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy… moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha.”

Fans were also highly impressed with the video. “Not Demi using audio from an Indian song 😍😍 queen,” a fan wrote. “Omg the audio used is from chala chashma song 😄 ily Demi,” added another. “Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!!” a third fan added.

Kala Chashma was recreated by Badshah, Amar Arshi, and Neha Kakkar for Baar Baar Dekho (2016). The song was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon. The song was a massive hit that year with the track being played almost everywhere.

