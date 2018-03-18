English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Demi Lovato Shares Sobriety Story With Her Fans
The 25-year-old singer celebrated six years of sobriety after entering rehab for an addiction to alcohol and an eating disorder.
Demi Lovato at the premier for her new documentary about mental health called Beyond Silence. Courtesy: Instagram
Singer Demi Lovato opened up about her battle with substance abuse during a concert in Brooklyn as she celebrated six years of sobriety.
The 25-year-old singer celebrated six years of sobriety after entering rehab for an addiction to alcohol and an eating disorder, and during her show in Brooklyn on Friday, she took a moment to thank her fans for helping to "save (her) life", as well as encouraging other people in her situation to seek help, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said on stage, "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car. And I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I took a look at my life and I said, 'Something has to change, I've got to get sober' - so I did."
"I made changes in my life, and the reason I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that that's okay. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about, and we need to take the stigma away from it," she said.
"So let's raise the awareness, let's let everybody know it's okay to have a mental illness, it's okay to have an addiction problem. I'm bipolar - like, whatever! I take care of myself. And I can never say 'Thank you' enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years, and you've forgiven me for my mistakes. Thank you for being a part of saving my life, I love you guys," she added.
