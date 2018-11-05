English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Demi Lovato Steps Out of Rehab Three Months After Overdose
Several people tweeted that they spotted Demi Lovato at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.
Demi Lovato was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Demi Lovato is through with her rehabilitation stint. The singer was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July.
"She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," a source of Lovato told People magazine.
Last month, the singer's mother Dianna De La Garza confirmed that Lovato had completed 90 days of sobriety.
The singer was spotted outside Matsuhisa restaurant on Saturday night, sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy inside a car.
"Demi looked great and so happy to be out. They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner.
"She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car," an eyewitness told E! News.
Several people tweeted that they spotted the 26-year-old singer at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.
"She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," a source of Lovato told People magazine.
Last month, the singer's mother Dianna De La Garza confirmed that Lovato had completed 90 days of sobriety.
The singer was spotted outside Matsuhisa restaurant on Saturday night, sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy inside a car.
"Demi looked great and so happy to be out. They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner.
"She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car," an eyewitness told E! News.
Several people tweeted that they spotted the 26-year-old singer at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...