GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Demi Lovato Steps Out of Rehab Three Months After Overdose

Several people tweeted that they spotted Demi Lovato at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Demi Lovato Steps Out of Rehab Three Months After Overdose
Demi Lovato was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Demi Lovato is through with her rehabilitation stint. The singer was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July.

"She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," a source of Lovato told People magazine.

Last month, the singer's mother Dianna De La Garza confirmed that Lovato had completed 90 days of sobriety.

The singer was spotted outside Matsuhisa restaurant on Saturday night, sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy inside a car.

"Demi looked great and so happy to be out. They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner.

"She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car," an eyewitness told E! News.

Several people tweeted that they spotted the 26-year-old singer at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...