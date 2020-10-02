Demi Lovato To Perform At Billboard Music Awards 2020

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to perform at the 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards. The annual awards ceremony will take place on October 14.

The gala night was originally scheduled to be held in April but was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic. “YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs. Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAs, Lovato posted on Twitter.

The performance will mark Lovato’s first since her split from actor Max Ehrich. Music stars Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Sia, En Vogue and Post Malone are also performing at the ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson will return to host the awards night. It will be the singer and talk show host's third consecutive time emceeing the event.