Demi Lovato's Snapchat Hacked and Nudes Leaked Online, Fans Come in Support

Demi Lovato's fans are furious and have offered their support to the singer after hackers reportedly posted a series of nude photographs of the star online. Cyber trolls recently broke into her Snapchat and began sharing a series of intimate shots, according to The Blast. The star's publicity team immediately began working to remove the pictures. They have all now been deleted.

Rallying around the 27-year-old star, one fan wrote online: "Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I'm tired of this s***. Demi Lovato doesn't deserve this at all!!!!"

Another added, "Disrespecting someone is one thing but disrespecting a woman’s body is another thing and completely violating and disgusting. When will the world stop breaking demi down and just support her? #DemiLovato." A third fan wrote, "Demi Lovato has been hacked, you have no idea how dangerous this stupid joke is and the consequences it could have!!"

Why would a "person" leak someone's privacy? or why would even do leaking ? #DemiLovatoSome things are supposed to be kept special, private, hidden, secret..Be human and respect!You do not have to love anybody. But you have to respect!! If you live in this world you have to! — (@_DabbingUnicorn) October 18, 2019

doesn’t matter your opinion of a celebrity, doesn’t give people the right to invade and leak their private moments. disgusted at the behaviour towards demi lovato right now because end of the day she’s only human. — j e n a ✨ (@fixawarrior) October 18, 2019

The hackers put a link from the app Discord, which had the personal pictures in them. The spokesperson of the company said in a statement, "We have a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it."

