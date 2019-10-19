Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Demi Lovato's Snapchat Hacked and Nudes Leaked Online, Fans Come in Support

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity victim of a Snapchat hack that leaked her private images online. Fans have come in her support.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Demi Lovato's Snapchat Hacked and Nudes Leaked Online, Fans Come in Support
Facebook photo of singer Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato's fans are furious and have offered their support to the singer after hackers reportedly posted a series of nude photographs of the star online. Cyber trolls recently broke into her Snapchat and began sharing a series of intimate shots, according to The Blast. The star's publicity team immediately began working to remove the pictures. They have all now been deleted.

Rallying around the 27-year-old star, one fan wrote online: "Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I'm tired of this s***. Demi Lovato doesn't deserve this at all!!!!"

Another added, "Disrespecting someone is one thing but disrespecting a woman’s body is another thing and completely violating and disgusting. When will the world stop breaking demi down and just support her? #DemiLovato." A third fan wrote, "Demi Lovato has been hacked, you have no idea how dangerous this stupid joke is and the consequences it could have!!"

The hackers put a link from the app Discord, which had the personal pictures in them. The spokesperson of the company said in a statement, "We have a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it."

