Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped at the Age of 15 By Man Who Paid Her Mom Money
The 65-year-old actor spoke with Diane Sawyer about some of the more harrowing details of her book, Inside Out, in the show Good Morning America.
Image: Getty Images
Demi Moore described being raped at 15 by a man who paid her alcoholic mum USD 500 (Rs 35,000) afterwards in a new interview to promote her memoir.
The 65-year-old actor spoke with Diane Sawyer about some of the more harrowing details of her book, Inside Out, in the show Good Morning America.
Speaking to the host the actor revealed that one of the most shocking anecdotes of her life was during her teenage years when her mum Virginia King began taking her to bars so that they together would get attention from men.
During the interview, Moore recalled how, after one outing she returned to find an older man who had a key to their home. According to the actress, he raped her then afterwards asked: 'How does it feel to be wh***d out for $500?', revealed Daily Mail.
Asked by Sawyer if she thought she was pimped out by her mother, she said that deep in her heart she did not think so but her mum still did give him the access and put her in harm's way.
The actress also spoke about her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher who told her he did not believe in alcoholism and pressured her into threesomes during the interview promoting the book.
