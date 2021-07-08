Demi Moore's 'Iconic' Swimsuit Campaign With Her Daughters Breaks the Internet

Demi Moore can never go out of style. The gorgeous actress recently posed for a swimsuit campaign with her daughters, which quickly broke the internet. Demi and her daughters with ex-husband and actor Bruce Willis, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah posed in matching black swimsuits in a now viral Instagram post.

In the picture, Demi and Scout wore stunning monokinis, while Rummer and Talulah modelled traditional two-piece swimsuits. The post went viral with Demi’s friends from the industry taking to the comment section to express their appreciation.

Actress Rita Wilson commented, “Such beautiful suits on such beautiful ladies!" whereas Naomi Watts wrote, “amazing" with raising hands emojis. Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie left heart emojis on the post.

Check it out:

While the black swimsuit look was a hit with fans, she shared more pictures of the campaign. In a separate set of pictures, the four gorgeous women were seen donning pastel monokinis.

The swimwear brand also shared multiple pictures of Demi and her daughters on their Instagram page.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2001. She was also married to actor Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

On the work front, Demi will be next seen in Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please. The film also stars Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, and Karl Glusman in lead roles.

