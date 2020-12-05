Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Will Forever Be Definitive Adaptation: Frank Herbert's Son

Los Angeles: Author Frank Herbert’s son Brian Herbert has praised filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming take on his father’s cult classic novel “Dune”, saying that the book’s fans will absolutely love the new movie. The filmmaker, known for critically-acclaimed films of recent times such as “Prisoners”, “Sicario”, “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”, has adapted the book into a Warner Bros movie, which will be released in October 2021.

During an interview with Inverse, Brian Herbert said he had visited the film’s set in 2019 and was very much “impressed” by its first trailer that dropped in September this year. “I was very impressed by the trailer, and I was thrilled to actually be on the movie set in Budapest last year, where my wife and I watched the filming of several scenes,” Brian said.

“This is a really big movie, a major project that will forever be considered the definitive film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel. Fans are going to love this movie. Denis Villeneuve is the perfect director to do’Dune’,” he added. Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is the only known location of the galaxy’s most vital and mind-altering mineral called “spice” After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

The film features a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.