Denzel Washington Watched 'The First 48 Hours' To Play A Detective On 'The Little Things'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Denzel Washington says he became a fan of the crime show “The First 48 Hours” while preparing for his role of a detective on psychological thriller “The Little Things”, which is set to premiere in Indian theatres on January 29. The Warner Bros film stars three Oscar winners in Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. It is directed by John Lee Hancock from an original screenplay.

The story revolves around Washington’s Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon who is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorising the city. “It was a good read, a really interesting story I hadn’t seen before and a character who was scarred, cynical, guarded If he ever had any sort of faith, he’s lost it, but he goes on what’s almost a spiritual journey through the sort of hell I think maybe only a cop could understand, and I found that really interesting. I had known about John as a wonderful writer and director and so working with him was a really easy decision,” Washington said in a statement.

The 66-year-old actor said his character is hiding from his past and bored with where he is in life. “I became a fan of the show ‘The First 48 Hours’, it was basically like homework for me, watching it over and over and observing the behavior of the different people who investigate the crimes and how they get the so-called smart criminals to fold. “As an actor, what I do to prepare is similar to what detectives do in that I take my time peeling back the layers to find my way to the core of the character. I even told our police tech advisor one day that I could understand how detectives get excited about the work. It’s literally ‘the little things’. You start building a case with each clue and as it comes together, it’s a strange kind of high,” he added.

Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt also round the cast of the film. “The Little Things” is produced by Oscar-and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad”, “Rain Man”) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.