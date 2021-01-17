Derek Kolstad To Develop 'Dungeons & Dragons' Live-action Series

Los Angeles: “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad has come on board to write and develop a live-action series based on fantasy role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment One and its parent game company Hasbro are backing the series.

Designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, “Dungeons & Dragons” first became popular as a board game in late 1970s and 1980s. It allows participants to create their own characters and engage across a variety of in-game adventures, from finding treasure to exploring strange new places to battling monsters, all under the oversight of a Dungeon Master, who serves as the director and storyteller of the game. “Dungeons & Dragons” is also currently being adapted by Paramount into a feature film featuring “Wonder Woman” star Chris Pine. Entertainment One is working with multiple writers to develop various projects set in the fantasy universe.