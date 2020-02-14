Take the pledge to vote

Derived Strength From Parents' Divorce, Says Dia Mirza on Life After Split with Husband Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza asserted that she has derived strength from her parents' separation, which happened when she was only four and a half years old.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Derived Strength From Parents' Divorce, Says Dia Mirza on Life After Split with Husband Sahil Sangha
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Noted Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, in a recent interview, has revealed that she derived strength from her parent's divorce to deal with her own separation. Dia married producer Sahil Sangha in the year 2014. Four years later in August 2019, the couple, in a joint statement, had announced that they are parting ways after "11 years of sharing their lives".

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, the Dus actress said that just because she is a celebrity it does not mean that she does not go through pain. Further, she asserted that she has derived strength from her parents' separation, which happened when she was only four and a half years old and she was able to deal with that, and so there is no reason for her to not be able to deal with the same at the age of 37.

Dia, who will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Thappad, which will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, also added that people including men and women are hesitant in taking certain type of decisions because they are afraid but what one really needs to do is to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass.

