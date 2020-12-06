Dermot Mulroney, Leslie Bibb To Star In 'The Inhabitant'

Los Angeles: “Hannah” star Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb, known for starring in “American Housewife”, have boarded “The Inhabitant”, an indie horror thriller. According to Deadline, the feature film will follow the infamous ax murderer Lizzie Borden’s bloodline that runs straight through the heart of American suburbia where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.

Mulroney and Bibb are attached to play parents challenged with the truth of their family history. Jerren Lauder is directing the film from Kevin Bachar’s screenplay.

Steelyard Pictures is backing the project with Leone Marucci and Petr Jakl as producers for the banner. Martin J Barab and Ara Keshishian are attached to serve as executive producers.

Lauder’s directorial debut, “Stay Out of the Attic”, is slated to be released via Shudder next year.