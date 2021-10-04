Descendants Of The Sun Actor Nam Moon Chul Dies of Colon Cancer at Age 50

Veteran actor Nam Moon Chul, who starred in the popular K-drama Descendants Of The Sun, has passed away at the age of 50 (Korean age). His agency released an official statement on Monday, stating that passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 am on October 4, 2021.

“The actor passed away at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling against the disease. His mortuary is located in Room 10 of the funeral hall of National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital. The procession will take place on 6:30 a.m. on October 6 (Wednesday)," His agency Management BK said in a statement.

Read: K-Drama Star Song Yoo-jung’s Passing Brings Back Attention to Mounting Celebrity Deaths in South Korea

Nam Moon Chul was originally a theatre actor, and he appeared in dozens of projects including The Royal Gambler, Descendants Of The Sun, Argon and Six Flying Dragons. His career in film began with the 2002’s film Break Out. Since then he’s appeared in almost 40 films including the newer titles like Midnight Runners, Ashfall and Jo Pil-Ho: The Dawning Rage.

He played mostly supporting roles in Korean movies and dramas, and one of his most notable roles was Manager Ko in the 2016 hit drama Descendants of the Sun. His latest work was in this year’s drama Mad For Each Other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.