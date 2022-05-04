Desert Safari to Bungee Jumping, 5 Must-try Adventure Sports on Your Dubai Trip

Meera Kapoor, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, was recently in Dubai where she enjoyed adventure sports. Sharing a series of pictures of her sky-diving experience on her Instagram handle, Meera wrote, “Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss."

Her trip has given us serious travel goals. Taking a cue from Meera’s trip, if you, too, are planning to visit Dubai, then we’ve curated a list of adventure sports you can do there to satiate your thrilling side.

Desert Safari

The sand city is home to various deserts. People who visit Dubai never leave a chance to ride on a jeep or a car and travel through the deserted land and enjoy the golden view. It is one of a kind activity which makes the place ideal for an adventurous vacation. Apart from it, people can also enjoy Camel Safari and Sandboarding in the deserts of Dubai.

Skydiving

Imagine flying in the sky like a bird and looking at the city by floating in the sky. Feels scary, right? But it is one of the most loved activities of people with daring hearts. One has to jump from 4,000 meters to take up the sport. Once you are in the sky, you can get a beautiful view of Dubai including the famous buildings like Burj Khalifa.

Flyboarding

This 30-minute water session can make your heart go crazy and give you a thrill. In this sport, a fly board rider is driven up to 15 meters in the air by a high-pressure water stream that is transmitted through the hose.

Bungee Jumping

Another sport which you can enjoy in Dubai is Bungee jumping. Before you jump from the height, make up your mind so that you can enjoy the activity to the fullest. Unlike skydiving, bungee jumping doesn’t give you a parachute. You are just tied with a rope and you take a leap of trust and jump.

Shark Diving

Sharks are considered one of the most dangerous creatures in the world. It can be debilitating to imagine that we are surrounded by sharks. However, you can also experience such a thrill in Dubai. The mall here has an aquarium where one dives among and between sharks and other fish.

